Janhvi Kapoor gives 'dramatic' twist to Waheeda Rehman's Piya Tose Naina Laage Re song. Watch

Screenshot of video shared by Janhvi Kapoor on Instagram

Actress Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram to treat her fans with a video of her dancing on Waheeda Rehman's iconic song 'Piya Tose Naina Laage Re' song. In the video, Janhvi with her dance coach could be seen doing classical dance steps with perfection. Janhvi's moves and expressions reminded many of her late mother Sridevi. While everything looks in place in the video, Janhvi loses her balance towards the end of the song but manages to cover it up with a dramatic climax to the video.

Sharing the video with her fans on Instagram, Janhvi wrote, "When u lose balance so u have to improv an overdramatic end "

In the video, Janhvi looks beautiful in her no-makeup look accompanied by blue and white churidar dress.

Meanwhile, talking about her films, Janhvi will be next seen essaying the role of India's first woman fighter jet pilot- Gunjan Saxena in her biopic. Janhvi's look as IAF pilot in the film has created quite a buzz already. The shoot of Gunjan Saxena's biopic was wrapped in December last year.

The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Vineet Kumar, Manav Vij in pivotal roles and is set to hit the theatres on April 24. She will seen sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao in horror-comedy RoohiAfza, which will take over big screens on June 5.

Janhvi who is just a film old in Bollywood as a series of films lined up for release. Janhvi stars in the sequel of Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, and Priyanka Chopra starrer Dostana. Janhvi will also be seen in Karan Johar's much-awaited film Takht which boasts of a star cast that includes the likes of Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar.