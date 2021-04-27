Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JACQUELINEF143 Jacqueline Fernandez shares family pic, wishes father Elroy on birthday

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez on Tuesday shared an old picture from her memory book. The actress posted the picture on the occasion of her father Elroy's birthday. Wishing him, the actress shared a picture featuring the father-daughter duo with her siblings. For those who cannot stop her, she is the girl in her father's arms. The picture was originally shared by one of her fan pages and Jacqueline reshared it.

She also dedicated a post to her father and shared her childhood picture with him. She captioned it, "Happy bday Dad miss you."

Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez recently lauded the kids for staying home during the Covid19 crisis. She said, "Everyone is applauding everyone but our children. These little heroes have stayed indoors more than they’ve ever known in their lives. Their whole worlds have literally been turned upside down. All these rules they’ve never known. Adults talking about others becoming unwell, news reporting death after death. Our poor children’s minds must be racing. Every day they get up and carry on despite all that’s going on. So, here’s to our little heroes: today, tomorrow, forever"

Many celebrities including Ekta Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and others lauded the actress for the same.

On the work front, Jacqueline had begun shooting for her next film Ram Setu with Akshay Kumar. The film is directed by Abhishek Sharma.