Ishaan Khatter's physical transformation for Khaali Peeli will motivate you to workout

Ishaan Khatter undergoes physical transformation for Khali Peeli

Ishaan Khatter is preparing up for his next film Khaali Peeli and it ain't an easy task. The actor needs beefed up look for his character opposite Ananya Panday. Ishaan is undergoing physical transformation for the next film he is shooting. The actor on Saturday gave a glimpse of his body transformation journey to his Instafam.

Sharing two photos from his debut film Beyond The Clouds in which Ishaan looked lean, the actor mentioned that he lost oodles of weight for Majid Majidi film. Now, for Khali Peeli, he is gaining weight to sink into the teeth of his character. He also gave a glimpse of his drool-worthy physique which he had acquired for his upcoming film.

"Found these old log photos of the weight loss for my first character in Beyond The Clouds. Flash forward now to film 3. New guy coming up soon... #KhaaliPeeli loading,'' he captioned the post.

Ishaan made his debut with Indo-Iranian movie Beyond The Clouds in 2018. Later, he did a commercial entertainer titled Dhadak, alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

Directed by Maqbool Khan, Khaali Peeli is set in Mumbai. Earlier, Ishaan gave on Instagram a glimpse of the shooting. "Alright guys, tuning in! (And out of Instagram for now) See you on the other side!" the young actor wrote.

Produced by Zee Studios, Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra, the movie features Raazi fame Jaideep Ahlawat in a negative role.