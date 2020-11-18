Ishaan Khatter: Expectation of fans is a blessing

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ISHAANKHATTER Actor Ishaan Khatter

He grabbed attention of cinegoers with his skilled performance in Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds in 2017. His next, Dhadak, fared below expectations, and though Khaali Peeli managed to create some waves earlier this year, the film had to be released on OTT owing to the pandemic. He was also seen in the Mira Nair web series A Suitable Boy. Ishaan Khatter is already being considered a contender for Bollywood's Next Big Thing.

He is yet to experience a definitive blockbuster, but Shahid Kapoor's younger brother has managed to dodge nepotism charges thanks to his screen presence, efficient acting and dancing skills.

"I am fortunate to get every opportunity that came my way. I am lucky, there is no denial on that. But I want to say something here. I think I started working at the right age. At times the look that we have because of age helps us to get certain roles. I think working with Majid sir and Mira di was that. I could have missed out on such an opportunity if I would have started my career after five years! There are certain things that are not in our hands but in the hand of destiny. All the good film that have happened to me were a part of that. What I have done is put my heart and soul, put my sweat and tears to each characters that I played to justify every opportunity," Ishaan told IANS.

"I know I am fortunate and there are actors who wait for so long in their career to work with two iconic filmmakers that I have almost started my career with. All I can promise is to put my hard work to not let anyone down," added the actor.

In Nair's A Suitable Boy, he made an unconventional pairing with the veteran Tabu just as in Khali Peeli he scored effortlessly setting up chemistry with budding star Ananya Pandey.

"I played characters that are versatile, Amir (Beyond The Clouds) is so different from Madhu (Dhadak). Blackie (Khaali Peeli) is so different from Maan Kapoor (A Suitable Boy). If I am getting a chance to live my dream and I fail to deliver, what good I am? All I wanted is to dance and act. I am doing tha. I have to keep my level high and match the expectation of fans. I think expectation of fans is a blessing and privilege," said Ishaan who is preparing for the war drama Pippa and the horror comedy Phone Bhoot.

"I also think that, though I get emotionally exhausted after every character, I wake up in the morning with a sense of satisfaction. As long as I hold that feeling, I think my hard work is good work," the young actor added.