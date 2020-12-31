Thursday, December 31, 2020
     
Inside Manish Malhotra's New Year dinner for Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline, Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor

B-town ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted a new year dinner party at his home in Mumbai on Wednesday. Popular Bollywood actors like Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Janhvi Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were there to attend the treat.

New Delhi Updated on: December 31, 2020 10:25 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANISHMALHOTRA05

As the curtain of the year, 2020 is going down, Bollywood celebrities are all set to their favorite destinations to ring in the New Year 2021 with close friends and family. From Alia- Ranbir, Deepika- Ranveer to Kiara- Siddharth, stars are making sure to leave no stone unturned to have some year-ender fun. B-town ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra too hosted a new year dinner party at his home in Mumbai on Wednesday. Popular Bollywood actors like Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Janhvi Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor were there to attend the treat. 

The pictures from the get- together are doing the rounds on social media platforms. From selfies to videos, Manish shared glimpses from the star-studded night on his Instagram stories. 

The host as well as the guests rocked their looks. Kriti picked a mustard-yellow dress and completed the look with golden neck pieces, while Nushrratt wore a printed one-shoulder jumpsuit for the night. Janhvi opted for an off-white sweater, denim and heels while Khushi donned a cute pink dress with white sneakers. On the other hand, Kartik looked handsome in a checkered shirt over a black t-shirt teamed with light blue denim and white shoes. Vaani decided to go with a green animal print outfit paired with black boots.

Kriti picked a mustard-yellow dress and completed the look with golden neckpieces

Nushrratt wore a printed one-shoulder jumpsuit for the night

Vaani decided to go with a green animal print outfit paired with black boots.

 Kartik looked handsome in a checkered shirt over a black t-shirt teamed with light blue denim and white shoes.

Khushi donned a cute pink dress with white sneakers

Janhvi opted for an off-white sweater, denim and heels 

 

 

