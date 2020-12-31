Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANISHMALHOTRA05 Inside Manish Malhotra's New Year dinner for Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline, Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor

As the curtain of the year, 2020 is going down, Bollywood celebrities are all set to their favorite destinations to ring in the New Year 2021 with close friends and family. From Alia- Ranbir, Deepika- Ranveer to Kiara- Siddharth, stars are making sure to leave no stone unturned to have some year-ender fun. B-town ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra too hosted a new year dinner party at his home in Mumbai on Wednesday. Popular Bollywood actors like Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Janhvi Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor were there to attend the treat.

The pictures from the get- together are doing the rounds on social media platforms. From selfies to videos, Manish shared glimpses from the star-studded night on his Instagram stories.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANISHMALHOTRA05 Manish Malhotra hosts new year dinner for Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline, Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANISHMALHOTRA05 Manish Malhotra hosts new year dinner for Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline, Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANISHMALHOTRA05 Manish Malhotra hosts new year dinner for Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline, Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/_VAANIKAPOOR_ Manish Malhotra hosts new year dinner for Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline, Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANISHMALHOTRA05 Manish Malhotra hosts new year dinner for Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline, Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANISHMALHOTRA05 Manish Malhotra hosts new year dinner for Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline, Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/_VAANIKAPOOR_ Manish Malhotra hosts new year dinner for Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline, Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANISHMALHOTRA05 Manish Malhotra hosts new year dinner for Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline, Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor

The host as well as the guests rocked their looks. Kriti picked a mustard-yellow dress and completed the look with golden neck pieces, while Nushrratt wore a printed one-shoulder jumpsuit for the night. Janhvi opted for an off-white sweater, denim and heels while Khushi donned a cute pink dress with white sneakers. On the other hand, Kartik looked handsome in a checkered shirt over a black t-shirt teamed with light blue denim and white shoes. Vaani decided to go with a green animal print outfit paired with black boots.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Kriti picked a mustard-yellow dress and completed the look with golden neckpieces

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Nushrratt wore a printed one-shoulder jumpsuit for the night

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Vaani decided to go with a green animal print outfit paired with black boots.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Kartik looked handsome in a checkered shirt over a black t-shirt teamed with light blue denim and white shoes.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Khushi donned a cute pink dress with white sneakers