Indian Idol 12: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle to grace singing reality show | PHOTOS

Indian Idol 12: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle to grace singing reality show

The upcoming weekend episode of Sony TV's singing reality show Indian Idol Season 12 will witness the presence of the greatest melody queen and singing maestro Asha Bhosle. The evergreen and veteran singer has not only sung for Hindi films but has also extensively contributed towards pop music, gazals, bhajans and even traditional music.



The 'Suro Ke Sartaj' Asha Ji who is also an ardent viewer of Indian Idol Season 12 will be seen enjoying some power-packed performances put forth by the contestants. Adding a dash of fun and entertainment, host Aditya Narayan will be seen sharing some greats stories of Asha Ji from her time in the industry. And while Asha Ji enjoys her time on the show, judges Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya will also talk about the singers greatness.

In the last episode, Bollywood star Shatrughan Sinha and his wife Poonam Sinha had graced the show. All the contestants put forward a wonderful performance, but it was Pawandeep Rajan who had caught the attention of Poonam Sinha. After his performance on the song 'Salamat Rahe Dostana Hamara' and 'Koi Hota Jisko Apna',’ Poonam Sinha who could not contain her excitement praised Pawandeep by saying, "I have to confess that you are my favorite."

Apart from this, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha also recalled the moment when he dozed off during the script narration of Subhash Ghai's "Kalicharan". The film released in 1976, and turned out to be a breakthrough role for Sinha as well as his co-star Reena Roy.