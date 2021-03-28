Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSSANEKHAN Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan celebrate son Hrehaan's 15th birthday together | PICS, VIDEOS

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan have time and again caught our attention with their appearances. Yet again a similar incident happened when the two of them were spotted together and the occasion was their son Hrehaan's 15th birthday. The former couple who are now co-parents celebrated the special day of their elder son by throwing an intimate birthday party which was attended by them, their younger son Hridhaan, Rakesh Roshan, Pinky Roshan, Sussanne's brother & actor Zayed Khan, Sonali Bendre and former actor Gayatri Oberoi. The pictures and videos from the bash are now all over the internet.

A glimpse of the fun was shared by Sussanne herself on Instagram where she shared a video collage featuring all the photos from the party. Alongside the post, she wrote, "To the love of my life, my Ray of the brightest Light... you are my everything. My happiest smiles are coz of u #15thbirthday #myHrehaanjaan #weareblessedtohavehim #sincereheart."

Not just her but even Pinkie Roshan shared a few pictures with her grandson and wrote, "#dear grandson Hrehaan, wishing you a very happy 15 th birthday #we are very proud of you for who your growing up to be we love you and God bless you." ANother picture captured the birthday boy, his father and grandfather in one frame with caption reading, "#the three musketeers????noooooooo#the 3 thinkers#happy birthday Hrehaan."

As soon as the video was uploaded, it was seen by a lot of celebs and fans who flooded the comments section with birthday wishes. Some of them were from Kanika Kapoor, Seema Khan, designer Sandeep Khosla, Sanjay Kapoor, and Kunal Kapoor.

Sussanne and Hrithik got divorced in the year 2014 but came together during the coronavirus lockdown to take care of their sons. Hrithik even shared an emotional post for his ex-wife and thanked Sussane for being so ‘supportive and understanding.'