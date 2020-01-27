Hrithik Roshan revists 'childhood hopes' with his latest Insta post

Hrithik Roshan shared thanked the photographer for the picture he posted in his latest Instagram post

Actor Hrithik Roshan is in rest mood after delivering two back to back hits last year and making most of the time away from the film shoots, Hrithik seems to be in a philosophical mind. The actor shared a picture on Instagram and revisited his ‘hopes’ from childhood. In the caption along with the picture, Hrithik talks about hope and the need to focus on our goals. He also adds that if you walk in with fear and anger, you will find fear and anger, go into situations with what you want to find there.

Hrithik wrote, “What a nice picture of myself. Reminds me of the wonder I had as a child, reminds me of the immense hope I had against the odds. Sometimes we all need to be reminded to hold in our hearts and mind that which we want most in our lives. If you walk in with fear and anger, you will find fear and anger, go into situations with what you want to find there. What you focus on, you become. Thank you whoever took this picture for reminding me today to keep that wonder and hope alive .needed that today”

Hrithik recently completed his 20 years in Bollywood recently. The actor looked back at his journey which started with his debut Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

On the work front, Hrithik’s last release War performed exceptionally well at the box office and went on to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year. Meanwhile, Hrithik is slated to be seen in Rakesh Roshan’s Krrish 4 where he will be seen donning his superhero avatar once more,