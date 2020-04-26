Hrithik Roshan reminisces his initial Bollywood days with throwback picture from Fiza sets

Post his debut with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in 2000 with Ameesha Patel, Hrithik Roshan bagged his second film alongside Karisma Kapoor, Fiza. The film narrates the story of Fiza who is in her search of her brother, Amaan, who disappears during the 1993 Bombay riots. Years later, Amaan returns home but is haunted by his past and struggles to lead a peaceful life. Today, the actor shared an unseen picture from thr film's set on social media.Directed by Khalid Mohamed, the film was also released in 2000. Hrithik Roshan received a nomination for Best Actor in Filmfare Awards for this film.
The throwback picture was shared by the filmmaker on Twitter whch said, "PIYA HAJI ALI.. was first day of shoot with HRITHIK ROSHAN as AMAAN in FIZA, now streaming on NETFLIX. Do have a look". Sharing the picture, the Super 30 actor wrote, "Wow . Overwhelmed looking at this . KNPH hadn’t released. Thanks for treating me so kindly on set"
Wow . Overwhelmed looking at this . KNPH hadn’t released. Thanks for treating me so kindly on set @Jhajhajha https://t.co/oZrtEQJbp3— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 26, 2020
Meanwhile,Hrithik Roshan recently took to Instagram to share a picture of ex-wife Sussanne Khan and thanked her for moving in with him so that they could stay close to their kids during this time in quarantine. He wrote an emotional note thanking her.
. It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns. . It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps . . While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children. . This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. . Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. . Our children will tell the story we create for them. . I hope and pray that in order to safeguard the health of ourselves and our loved ones, we all find our way to express love, empathy, courage, strength with an open heart ❤️. . #beopen #bekind #bebrave #responsibility #coexist #empathy #strength #courage #oneworld #humanity #wecanfighththis #loveoverfear
Hrithik and Sussanne married in 2000. They became proud parents to Hrehaan in 2006 and Hridhaan in 2008. However, in 2014, the couple headed for divorce and parted ways.