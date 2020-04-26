Image Source : TWITTER Hrithik Roshan reminisces his initial Bollywood days with throwback picture from Fiza sets

Post his debut with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in 2000 with Ameesha Patel, Hrithik Roshan bagged his second film alongside Karisma Kapoor, Fiza. The film narrates the story of Fiza who is in her search of her brother, Amaan, who disappears during the 1993 Bombay riots. Years later, Amaan returns home but is haunted by his past and struggles to lead a peaceful life. Today, the actor shared an unseen picture from thr film's set on social media.Directed by Khalid Mohamed, the film was also released in 2000. Hrithik Roshan received a nomination for Best Actor in Filmfare Awards for this film.

The throwback picture was shared by the filmmaker on Twitter whch said, "PIYA HAJI ALI.. was first day of shoot with HRITHIK ROSHAN as AMAAN in FIZA, now streaming on NETFLIX. Do have a look". Sharing the picture, the Super 30 actor wrote, "Wow . Overwhelmed looking at this . KNPH hadn’t released. Thanks for treating me so kindly on set"

Wow . Overwhelmed looking at this . KNPH hadn’t released. Thanks for treating me so kindly on set @Jhajhajha https://t.co/oZrtEQJbp3 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 26, 2020

Meanwhile,Hrithik Roshan recently took to Instagram to share a picture of ex-wife Sussanne Khan and thanked her for moving in with him so that they could stay close to their kids during this time in quarantine. He wrote an emotional note thanking her.

Hrithik and Sussanne married in 2000. They became proud parents to Hrehaan in 2006 and Hridhaan in 2008. However, in 2014, the couple headed for divorce and parted ways.

