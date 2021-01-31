Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUZKR, HRITHIKROSHAN Hrithik Roshan lauds Sussanne Khan as she shares her upcoming interior design project; watch

Bollywood megastar Hrithik Roshan was all praises for his designer ex-wife, Sussanne Khan as she shared her recent Interior design project from her firm The Charcoal Project. Sharing the clips, she wrote: "When the Gladiators Work is more like Play. the dream team @thevarisangroup @chelini1898 @chelinifirenze @saviofirmino..Global launch very soon." In the clip, Sussane can be seen decorating a golden chandelier with a necklace of gold balls around it.

Hrithik who was impressed by her work commented, "Amazing with a thumbs-up emoji." Many Bollywood celebrities and Suzzanes friends were amazed by her work and cheered the designer with comments on her post. Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu wrote "wow". Sussanne's close friend Sonali Bendre also dropped a few clapping hands emojis. Director Abhishek Kapoor’s wife Pragya Kapoor wrote: "like a master".

Although Hrithik and Sussane may have parted ways they still share a cordial relationship and support each other. Often the couple post pictures and messages for each other with their sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan on special occasions.

Sussanne and Hrithik tied the knot in 2000 but after 14 years of a happy marriage, they decided to call it a quit in 2014.

On the work front, Hrithik is soon going to start shooting for the Indian adaptation of John Le Carre's spy drama 'The Night Manager'. He will also be seen in Fighter, co-starring Deepika Padukone. The actor was last seen in War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. He was also starred in the blockbuster film Super 30.