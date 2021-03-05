Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NICK JONAS How Priyanka Chopra inspired Nick Jonas' single 'This Is Heaven'

Singer-actor Nick Jonas has revealed that his latest single 'This Is Heaven' was about how he felt after he reunited with wife, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas when she returned from Germany post her shooting for the upcoming film in The Matrix franchise. Nick revealed it was just meant to encapsulate kind of that euphoric feeling of being with your person. 'This Is Heaven' is the second single on Nick Jonas' upcoming album, Spaceman, which was released by the 28-year-old recently.

"It was just meant to encapsulate kind of that euphoric feeling of being with your person. For me, it's obviously a romantic thing, but I think for anybody that listens to this song... it's really about that feeling of when we're going to do that first normal thing again, or when we're going to see that the friends and family we haven't seen in almost a year or beyond," Nick said in an interview on SiriusXM Hits.

"I think that it's just that magical connection you've got with somebody when it's right. And it's been a while, you know, first couple years of a marriage, but I'm very blessed. But so far as it relates to the music and everything, you know, that this project and this whole kind of like the second chapter of this year, starting back in July, just digging into the creative, I think it was just a life source for me to just stay sane and, and kind of keep my head on straight amidst all the craziness," Jonas added.

Additionally, Nick Jonas is returning to singing reality show 'The Voice' this season as a coach, which will be celebrating its 10th year on the air. The 20th season will premiere on March 1.

The actor's upcoming film 'Chaos Walking' is also set to be released next month, premiering on March 5.

On the other hand, on the professional front, Priyanka was last seen in the Netflix film 'The White Tiger' opposite Rajkummar Rao.

