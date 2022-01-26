Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HARDIK PANDYA Hardik Pandya, his nani dancing on Srivalli from Pushpa is cutest thing on Internet; Allu Arjun reacts

Hardik Pandya, the newly-appointed captain of the Ahmedabad franchise in the Indian Premier League, has danced to Allu Arjun's most popular song 'Srivalli' along with his 'Pushpa' grandmother. A video of Hardik Pandya dancing with his grandmother to the song 'Srivalli' from Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' was posted through his Instagram handle on Wednesday. Hardik also captioned the cute video, as he wrote, "Our very own Pushpa nani", as he tags Allu Arjun.

Take a look:

Having fun on their terrace, the duo tries to recreate Allu Arjun's signature 'Srivalli' step. Hardik Pandya's grandmother grabs everyone's attention, as she can be seen enjoying the step as much as anyone.

Allu Arjun took to the comments section and posted a sweet message. He said, "Sooo cuteeee. My love & respect for this. Heart warming." Hardik's wife and actress Natasa Stankovic Pandya wrote, "Cutest, with a red heart emoji."

There is no doubt that the fever created by Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise' has not only swept the country, but also renowned personalities all around the world. Celebrities from all over the world have been posting videos, as they try to fit into the world of 'Pushpa', while they try to recreate Allu Arjun's signature steps from the movie.

On Tuesday, Australian cricketer David Warner, posted a couple of videos in which he tries to catch up with the ongoing 'Pushpa' mania. Warner also posted a fun video featuring himself in a few iconic scenes from 'Pushpa: The Rise' instead of Allu Arjun.

-with IANS inputs