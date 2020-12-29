Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ BESTBOLLYWOODERA Happy Birthday Rajesh Khanna: Remembering 'first superstar' of Indian cinema

Rajesh Khanna fondly remembered as the 'first superstar' of Indian cinema was born on December 29, 1942. The superstar gave back to back 15 hit films in the Bollywood industry and set an unbreakable record. Rajesh Khanna was also referred to as Kaka in Bollywood. Rajesh Khanna made his acting debut in 1966 with Aakhri Khat which was also India's first official Oscar entry in 1967.

He made it in the Bollywood industry through a talent hunt that was organized by Filmfare and United Producers in 1965.

He is known for his impressive acting skills in movies like Aradhana, Haathi Mere Saathi, Ittefaq, Anand, and Namak Haraam to name a few. During his career of more than 25 years in Hindi cinema, the late actor appeared in more than 168 feature films and 12 short films. He received many accolades including the Filmfare Best Actor Award three times and the BFJA Awards for Best Actor (Hindi) four times.

Rajesh Khanna was a heartthrob during his time and it is believed that he used to receive letters written with blood from women. Rajesh married Dimple Kapadia who was 16 years old at the time of her marriage and Rajesh was 15 years older than her. Dimple and Rajesh were blessed with two daughters Twinkle in 1974 and Rinke who was born in 1977. Interestingly, Rajesh shares his birthday with his daughter Twinkle. Rajesh used to share a cordial relationship with his son-in-law Akshay Kumar.

Not just Bollywood but Rajesh also tried his hands in Politics. He was formerly a Member of Parliament in the 10th Lok Sabha from the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency between 1992 and 1996.

Leaving everyone heartbroken, the superstar passed away on July 18, 2012, after a prolonged illness. Needless to say, he left behind an epic legacy of films that still touch the emotional chord of every individual, songs that are magical.