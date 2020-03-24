Happy Birthday Emraan Hashmi: 5 adorable pictures of the actor with son Ayaan that can't be missed

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi has turned a year older today. He made his Bollywood debut with the film Footpath and his name began shining in the film industry after the release of his film Murder in 2004 and since then, there has been no looking back. Besides being an incredible actor, Emraan Hashmi is a proud and an awesome father to his son Ayaan Hashmi. On Emraan Hashmi's birthday today, let's have a look at some adorable pictures of the actor with son Ayaan that can't be missed.
Born in February 2010, Ayaan, the first child of Emraan and wife Parveen Shahani, was diagnosed with first stage cancer at the age of four in early 2014.
In 2016, Emraan also wrote a book titled The Kiss of Life: How A Superhero and My Son Defeated Cancer on Ayaan's battle with cancer. The book chronicled his son's struggle with the dreaded disease.
In 2019. the actor revealed his son Ayaan has been declared cancer free and shared a heartfelt message for cancer fighters."Today, 5 years after his diagnosis Ayaan has been declared cancer free. It has been quite a journey. Thank you for all your prayers and wishes".
Today, 5 years after his diagnosis Ayaan has been declared cancer free. It has been quite a journey. Thank you for all your prayers and wishes. Love and prayers for all the cancer fighters out there, hope and belief goes a long way. You can WIN this battle !!! #thekissoflife
Emraan Hashmi has featured in films such as Murder, The Dirty Picture, Jannat, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai and Baadshaho. He will soon be seen in Chehre with Amitabh Bachchan.
