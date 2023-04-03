Gigi Hadid reacts to trolls after Varun Dhawan gets slammed for lifting her; Here’s what she said

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Gigi Hadid dedicates a lovely post to Varun Dhawan - Here’s what she said

Varun Dhawan recently sparked an unexpected uproar with his dancing performance at the unveiling of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). The actor was trolled for lifting Gigi Hadid after some netizens said she was uneasy when Varun dropped a kiss on her cheek. A Twitter user claimed that women are not protected anywhere, claiming that the actor can pick and kiss a woman at random without her consent.

In the viral video, Varun is seen asking Hadid on the platform. He then lifts her up and swings her around in his arms. Later on, he kisses Gigi on the cheek. Online users attacked the post, calling it “the most embarrassing thing on the internet”.

Gigi Hadid put an end to the controversy when the American supermodel began to follow Varun on social media. She even shared the popular dance video on her Instagram story with the words “Varun Dhawan is making my Bollywood dreams come true” as the caption. Varun replied by reposting her story on his Instagram story and writing in the caption, “The sweetest and cutest Gigi is making my dream come true”.

The Twitter user wrote in the viral video that “If you are a woman, you are not safe anywhere with anyone. Even if you're Gigi Hadid, invited to an exclusive party, guys like Varun Dhawan will spontaneously take you up and kiss you without your consent, all in the name of fun.” Varun responded by writing back that her appearance on stage was already scheduled.

Varun also performed with Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh to Jhoome Jo Pathaan in the event. The video of the upbeat song quickly went viral. Varun and Ranveer mimicked SRK’s movements as they attempted to replicate his intensity on stage.

Nevertheless, Gigi Hadid was not the only celebrity to attend the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) fashion gala. Zendaya, Tom Holland, Penelope Cruz, and Nick Jonas walked the carpet beside the supermodel.

