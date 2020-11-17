Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RITESIHDESHMUKH Genelia, hubby Riteish Deshmukh to turn host for new show 'Ladies Vs Gentlemen'

Bollywood couple Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh will turn hosts for a new show that aims to settle the age-old gender debate. The actress, who has worked with Riteish in films, is delighted to team up with her husband again. The digital show titled "Ladies Vs Gentlemen", is an interactive poll show that will have opinions, arguments, and sometimes agreement between both the genders.

Hosted by Riteish and Genelia, the show will see team Ladies versus team Gentlemen, aided by panelists such as Karan Wahi, Karan Kundra, Vikas Gupta, Nia Sharma, Tejasswi Prakash, Bani J, Rashmi Desai, Paras Chhabra, and Rithvik Dhanjani.

"I am really excited to be sharing the screen again with Riteish after a long time. 'Ladies Vs Gentlemen' is an engaging show that gives everyday discussions and scenarios a unique twist. The instances and examples shared by the panelists and the differences of opinion will surely entertain the audience. This show was also like a walk down memory lane for Riteish and myself; we cited so many instances from our own lives. I'm sure these questions are going to stir up some household debates too," said Genelia.

Riteish, who had made his acting debut with the 2003 film "Tujhe Meri Kasam" opposite Genelia, said: "Putting people on the spot with tricky questions that can escalate really quick, was both challenging and fun at the same time. The fact that I get to co-host with my wife, just makes it that much more special. Through the course of the show, we also discovered interesting things about each other on day-to-day topics and I am sure the audience will experience them too."

Riteish and Genelia will be seen indulging the panelists in fun banter and animated conversations in the show, which goes live on the Flipkart app on November 18.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries