Gauri Khan pens emotional note as Shah Rukh Khan completes 30 years in cinema: 'He affects people's lives'

Gauri Khan celebrated 30 years of husband Shah Rukh Khan in the film industry by sharing the full look from his upcoming film Pathaan on her social media account. Gauri took to her Instagram handle and dropped the motion poster of 'Pathaan' and penned an appreciation note for her husband Shah Rukh Khan. She captioned the post and wrote, "It is difficult for us to comprehend what he does outside of being a father, a husband, a friend - and the way he affects peoples lives. The only thing we understand is that he tries to work harder today than he did yesterday #Pathaan @iamsrk".

In the poster, Shah Rukh Khan is looking raw in a shirt and jeans with a gun in his hand. Blood stains and injury marks, his face is partially visible and it is rugged and bloodied. "Jaldi milte hai Pathaan se," SRK's voiceover can be heard in the clip.

In no time, Gauri's post was bombarded with reactions from SRK's fans. One of them wrote, "That’s the most beautiful description. Thank you!" Another said, "My love to u and SRK." A user also mentioned, "And we as fans know that he couldn't be the best without you as a woman who is always trying to have patience and loyal to him and his career."

Shah Rukh Khan also expressed his gratitude for receiving everyone's "infinite" love and smile throughout his journey in an Instagram live where he interacted with his fans.

Meanwhile, 'Pathaan', which is backed by Yash Raj Films, will release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan' also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

