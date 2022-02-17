'Furious' Ajay Devgn is 'coming after' Anand Mahindra, know why

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AJAYDEVGN Ajay Devgn shoots for Mahindra ad campaign

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra is known to keep it light-hearted on Twitter. The businessman recently gave a glimpse of his humourous side as he shared some behind-the-scenes footage from a promotional campaign for his vehicle company featuring actor Ajay Devgn.

In the video clip, Ajay, during the shoot of the Mahindra campaign, appears upset about the constant script changes. The Rudra actor was shooting for an ad for the company’s truck and bus division when a visibly angry Ajay asks, “Why are you changing the script continuously?” A staff member is heard replying that the script has only been changed “four times”.

“I better leave town before he comes after me in one our trucks,” Mahindra tweeted while sharing the footage on his handle.

“I’m on my way…” Devgn replied to Mahindra, sharing a snippet of the final ad, as he recreated his famous Phool Aur Kaante bike stunt, upgrading it by doing it on two trucks.

Meanwhile, Ajay's debut web series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness is set to release on March 4 on OTT. It co-stars Raashi Khanna, Esha Deol, Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar, Tarun Gahlot, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Satyadeep Misra in pivotal roles.

Ajay has also begun shooting on the Drishyam 2 Hindi remake with Shriya Saran. While the filming began in Mumbai, portions of it will be shot extensively in Goa. Abhishek Pathak is directing the sequel of the Mohanlal starter Malayalam film. The Hindi version will also bring back Tabu in the role of a police officer.

