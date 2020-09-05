Image Source : INSTAGRAM Filmmaker Johnny Bakshi dies in Mumbai

Veteran filmmaker Johny Bakshi passed away in Mumbai on Saturday. Producer Amit Khanna confirmed the news and told IE, "Johnny was taken to the hospital as he complained of breathlessness. He was diagnosed with pneumonia and was also tested for COVID-19. But early morning today, even before his reports could come in, he passed away." Bakshi was admitted to the Arogya Nidhi hospital in Juhu, Mumbai where he was diagnosed with a lung infection. On Saturday morning he suffered a heart attack. He is survived by three sons and a daughter.

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli mourned the demise of the filmmaker and wrote, "Saddened to hear about the passing of #JohnnyBakshi sir. Met him during my days in #PlusChannel with @MaheshNBhatt & @amitkhanna. He was a sweet helpful man. Always smiling. Part of the old guard of the film Industry. RIP sir."

Saddened to hear about the passing of #JohnnyBakshi sir. Met him during my days in #PlusChannel with @MaheshNBhatt & @amitkhanna. He was a sweet helpful man. Always smiling. Part of the old guard of the film Industry. RIP sir. — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) September 5, 2020

Johnny Bakshi had produced many films including Vishwasghaat, Raavan, Manzilein Aur Bhi Hain, Mera Dost Mera Dushman, Bhairavi and Kahraare.

