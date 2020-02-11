Farah Khan shares throwback photo as her triplets turn 12, pens emotional note

Farah Khan shares a throwback photo on her triplet's birthday

Farah Khan's kids- Diva, Anya and Czar have turned a year older today. On this occasion, doting mom took to Instagram to share a throwback photo with a heartfelt caption. The photo also has her husband Shirish Kunder, who is rarely spotted in B-town.

The first picture has Shirish and Farah holding their kids in arms. ''My world is small enough to fit into 1 picture #tripletsturn12 ... time flies and it's important to know what's truly important... #timeflies #flashback #birthday," the choreographer-cum-director captioned the photo.

The second photo is from the present day. It has Diva, Anya and Czar playing with Bhavana Pandey's dog Astro. ''While we try to teach our kids about life, it's actually them who are teaching us what life should be about #tripletsturn12 .. #diva #anya #czar.. and #Astro..( becoz Anya will find a doggie wherever i take her.. his time @bhavanapandey's,'' the caption read.

Farah got married to Shirish in 2004. She became a mother at the age of 43 via IVF in 2008.

She often shares photos of her kids leaving netizens gushing over their cuteness.