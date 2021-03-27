Image Source : FILE IMAGE Emma Stone, Dave McCary welcome first child

Actress Emma Stone and her husband, comedian Dave McCary, have become parents for the first time. The gender of the baby has not been revealed yet. Sources told tmz.com that the Oscar-winning actress gave birth here on March 13. There is no word yet on if they had a boy or a girl. Emma has always maintained silence in her personal life. She didn't talk about her pregnancy when she was first spotted with a baby bump in December.

The couple made their relationship public in 2019 when they announced their engagement.

Dave McCary had shared a picture of himself embracing the Oscar-winning actress. Stone could be seen smiling so bright while flaunting her beautiful engagement ring, which appeared to be a large pearl set alongside some smaller diamonds.

McCary simply captioned the image with a double heart emoji.

The couple worked as a segment director and writer for "Saturday Night Live", reportedly started dating in October 2017. The couple met when "The Favourite" star hosted the comedy show at the end of 2016 and starred in the sketch "Wells for Boys", which McCary directed.

Prior to dating McCary, Stone was famously in a relationship with her "The Amazing Spider-Man" co-star Andrew Garfield. The pair dated for almost four years before splitting in 2015.

Following their separation, they remain as supportive exes as Emma visited the actor in London during a break from filming "The Favourite". At the time, Andrew was starring in the 25th anniversary revival of "Angels in America" at the National Theatre.

-with IANS inputs