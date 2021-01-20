Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISHAPATANI Disha Patani oozes oomph in latest pictures from beach vacation. Seen yet?

Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani has a special surprise for fans on Wednesday. She has posted a sizzling snapshot in a tiny bikini. The 28-year-old actor posted a ravishing picture on Instagram from her New Year vacation album. In the picture, amid the picturesque view of the exotic location, Patani is seen posing effortlessly in a green bikini, in a no make-up look. The 'Malang' star looks sultry as her hair waves in the air while posing soaking sun. In the backdrop are palm trees, a clear blue sky, and the beach.

For the caption, she dropped a coconut tree emoji. Have a look:

Disha will next be seen in "Radhe", co-starring Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda. The film is directed by Prabhudeva.

She is also looking forward to reuniting with filmmaker Mohit Suri on the set of "Ek Villain 2". The actress has earlier collaborated with Mohit on their 2020 film "Malang".

Disha will also be seen in "KTina", produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh.