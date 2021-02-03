Wednesday, February 03, 2021
     
International pop sensation Rihanna on Tuesday extended her support to the ongoing farmers' protest in India. Many Bollywood celebrities reacted to pop star's tweet.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 03, 2021 10:12 IST
Diljit Dosanjh, Kangana Ranaut & other Bollywood stars
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS

Diljit Dosanjh, Kangana Ranaut & other Bollywood stars react to Rihanna's support to farmer protests

International pop sensation Rihanna on Tuesday extended her support to the ongoing farmers' protest in India. Many Bollywood celebrities reacted to pop star's tweet. Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh shared a picture of American singer Rihanna on his Instagram Stories. He did not add any caption to it instead added a background song of Rihanna, Run This Town.

India Tv - Diljit Dosanjh, Richa Chadha & other Bollywood stars react to Rihanna's support to farmer protests

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DILJITDOSANJH

Diljit also shared a Punjabi proverb on Twitter and wrote: "Jaat Di Kohr Kirli, Shateeriyan Nu Jaffe... (which in English means that your status in life is rather insignificant but you know how to talk big)."

Actress-model Shibani Dandekar also presented her support to Rihanna's tweet as she shared her Tweet on Instagram stories and wrote, "THIS!!!."

India Tv - Diljit Dosanjh, Richa Chadha & other Bollywood stars react to Rihanna's support to farmer protests

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHIBANIDANDEKAR

Many popular celebrities including Kangana Ranaut, Hansal Mehta, and Richa Chadha also reacted to Rihanna's support for the farm protests. 

The 32-year-old singer was a first global star to voice her support to the protest. "Why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest," Rihanna wrote on Twitter alongside a CNN news article headlined, "India cuts internet around New Delhi as protesting farmers clash with police." 

Later, teen climate activist Greta Thunberg also extended her support to the protesting farmers. Thunberg took to her Twitter account and tweeted, "We stand in solidarity with the farmer protests in India. #FarmersProtest"

