Diljit Dosanjh, Kangana Ranaut & other Bollywood stars react to Rihanna's support to farmer protests

International pop sensation Rihanna on Tuesday extended her support to the ongoing farmers' protest in India. Many Bollywood celebrities reacted to pop star's tweet. Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh shared a picture of American singer Rihanna on his Instagram Stories. He did not add any caption to it instead added a background song of Rihanna, Run This Town.

Diljit also shared a Punjabi proverb on Twitter and wrote: "Jaat Di Kohr Kirli, Shateeriyan Nu Jaffe... (which in English means that your status in life is rather insignificant but you know how to talk big)."

Jaat Di Kohr Kirli

Shateeriyan Nu Jaffe... — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) February 2, 2021

Actress-model Shibani Dandekar also presented her support to Rihanna's tweet as she shared her Tweet on Instagram stories and wrote, "THIS!!!."

Many popular celebrities including Kangana Ranaut, Hansal Mehta, and Richa Chadha also reacted to Rihanna's support for the farm protests.

No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA...

Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies. https://t.co/OIAD5Pa61a — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 2, 2021

The 32-year-old singer was a first global star to voice her support to the protest. "Why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest," Rihanna wrote on Twitter alongside a CNN news article headlined, "India cuts internet around New Delhi as protesting farmers clash with police."

Later, teen climate activist Greta Thunberg also extended her support to the protesting farmers. Thunberg took to her Twitter account and tweeted, "We stand in solidarity with the farmer protests in India. #FarmersProtest"