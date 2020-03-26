Just For Fun: Deepika Padukone accuses Katrina Kaif of stealing her idea of Insta post. Here's what it was

Friday, March 27, 2020
     
Deepika Padukone during coronavirus lockdown claimed that Katrina Kaif stole her idea of a new Instagram post which was a video of washing utensils.

New Delhi Published on: March 26, 2020 23:50 IST
The coronavirus pandemic has left everyone locked down at their houses, including our Bollywood celebrities. In the wake of the same, many actors and actresses are coming up with their hidden talent on social media. And this isn't enough, there are many who are giving us insight into what their life looks like now without any house help--washing clothes and utensils. Similarly, Katrina Kaif also posted a video doing the same but now she has been accused of plagiarism by Deepika Padukone who has claimed that the Bharat actress has stolen her idea of a new Instagram post. 

Katrina, a few days back, posted a video of herself washing utensils. She captioned the video as, "Since the house helps are also practicing self-isolation, Izzy and I have decided to take turns to do the washing up. I thought I would do a little professional tutorial." The same video was shared by Deepika with a caption that read, "I regret to inform you that Season 1:Episode 5 stands cancelled because @katrinakaif stole my idea!Hmmff!!! #PlagiarismInTheTimeOfCovid19."

Deepika has previously been sharing pics of herself enjoying isolation by drinking a juice, taking care of her skin, working out and spending time with her husband Ranveer Singh.

Season 1:Episode 4 Two Two...ChaChaCha Productivity in the time of COVID-19!😷 #exercise

Meanwhile, Katrina these days is on a cleanliness mission and is also working out at home since the whole country is on lockdown. She posted a video of herself brooming and wrote, "Day 21-One day at a time guys.......we all gotta do our part ........ m apparently @isakaif part is to give commentary and pro tips while seated Gotta mix it up ..... this is seriously good exercise btw #stayhome #helpoutathome."

Have a look at Katrina working out:

#WorkoutFromHome #Part2 Since we are all practicing #SocialDistancing @yasminkarachiwala and I worked out at our homes and put the workouts together for you to do at yours. Stay home stay safe 😊 ⁣ ⁣⁣ ♦️ #Warmup⁣⁣ 1.Squat with feet hip width apart - 2 sets x 25 reps⁣⁣ 2.Squat with feet wide parallel- 2 sets x 25 reps ⁣⁣ 3.Squat with feet wide turnout- 2 sets x 25 reps ⁣⁣ 4.Squat with feet together- 2 sets x 25 reps⁣ ⁣⁣ ♦️ #Workout:⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ 1.Forward and Backward Lunge - 2 sets x 15 reps ⁣⁣ 2.In Hover, Hip Dips - 3 sets x 20 reps 3.Curtsy Lunge to Side Kick - 3 sets x 15 reps ⁣⁣ 4.Suicide Push- 3 sets x 15 reps ⁣⁣ 5.Landis or Single Leg Squat - 3 sets x 15 reps ⁣⁣ 6.Squat Jacks - 3 sets x 25 reps ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ @reebokindia #CommittedToFitness ⁣⁣ 🎥 by @isakaif 🌟

Meanwhile, the whole country has been on a lockdown as a precautionary measure announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

