Deepika Padkuone shows off her 'happy' dance moves in new video | Watch

Deepika Padukone's latest Instagram post will instantly light up your social media feed. The actress is seen showing off her 'happy' dance moves as she shakes a leg on Paloma Faith's song 'Upside Down'. The actress is seen wearing a pastel green pullover over a brick red skirt. Deepika's infectious smile is something you just can't miss in the video.

Deepika, who has been roped in as the new face of a luxury watch and jewellery brand shared some happiness tips and disclosed what makes her happy instantly. "To be present and to be in the moment as much as possible. I think it's just easier to let things go sometimes versus just holding onto thing emotionally," were the actress' tips to stay happy. Whereas, family, friends and good work besides food makes her 'instantly' happy.

For the unversed, Deepika Padukone has featured in the 'Seven Happy Women' list by Chopard under its 'Happy Diamond' campaign. The other names in the list include Aja Naomi King, Jung Ryeo-Won, Sadie Sink, Anne Nakamura, Dorra Zarrouk and Yang Zi.

The brand quotes: "An indispensable voice, she (Deepika) speaks of the fragility and strength of the human mind, which she describes with great intelligence: 'To accept the highs and the lows. To embrace the various emotions that we are challenged with every single day. And to live a life that is fuelled by authenticity and purpose.' A strong mantra for a free spirit that bears witness to a deep humanity, making her a true global icon."

--with IANS inputs