Monday, October 11, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • Sensex rises 76.72 points to record close of 60,135.78; Nifty advances 50.75 points to 17,945.95
  • US-based David Card, Joshua D. Angrist, and Guido Imbens win 2021 Nobel prize for economics
  • PM Modi will virtually participate in G20 Extraordinary Leaders’ Summit on Afghanistan on October 12
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Daniel Craig hints at taking James Bond 'too seriously'

Daniel Craig hints at taking James Bond 'too seriously'

Daniel Craig said he's always seeking to make minor improvements, and therefore some people might consider him to be too demanding on set.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: October 11, 2021 16:09 IST
Daniel Craig hints at taking James Bond too seriously
Image Source : TWITTER/@CINEMATWEETS1

Daniel Craig hints at taking James Bond too seriously

Hollywood star Daniel Craig, who first starred as the iconic character James Bond in 2006's 'Casino Royale', shared to having been quite intense during his stint as 007. He said: "I take things quite seriously unfortunately, but also because I care, and I love what I do. So I'm never not trying to figure out whether we can make it a bit better. It's James Bond."

Craig added: "This is, for me personally, the biggest thing I've ever done in my career. It's one of the biggest things in my life. It's massively important to me, and maybe that's taking it too seriously, and sometimes you've got to lighten it (up)."

The actor has walked away from the role after starring in 'No Time to Die', reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Craig is delighted that the new film features "a lot of lightness and a lot of emotion".

He said: "I think we've definitely managed to do that on this movie. It feels like creatively we've put in all the right things to make it so that there's a lot of lightness and a lot of emotion."

Despite this, Craig said he's always seeking to make minor improvements, and therefore some people might consider him to be too demanding on set.

He told Empire: "I'm always trying to ask the question, ‘Are we doing good enough?' I'm looking around the room saying, ‘If this isn't good enough, it's not in the movie. Let's move on. Let's get something else. Let's find something better.' So most people probably think of me as a pain in the a**."

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News