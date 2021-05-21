Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IMOUNIROY COVID19: Mouni Roy contributes to Iskcon Foundation at Mayapur to provide medical facilities to patients

Amid the second wave of COVID, celebrities have been trying to raise awareness about dealing with the crisis. Even though the vaccination drive is in full swing, the pandemic continues to affect a huge population. The second wave has left people helpless and in search of hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, medicines and injections among other basic medical facilities. Many celebs are are doing their bit to help people around. Recently, Mouni Roy took to her Instagram handle to talk about Mayapur, the head of the Iskcon Foundation, and how the small town in West Bengal is suffering due to the lack of medical facilities.

The Iskcon Foundation is building up a medical facility at Mayapur which will help people suffering from Covid-19 to get proper medical attention. On the same, the actress has donated in her own capacity to the foundation for this noble cause. In her video, she urged her all to spread the message and create awareness among people for donations. She also said that they need beds, oxygen cylinders, doctors, ambulances, food and other medical equipment.

She captioned the video as, "These are uncertain times of the pandemic, and we have to stand by each other and help them out. The people of Mayapur and neighbouring areas are suffering terribly due to the unavailability of the medical facility .. #ISCKON is trying to help them get the medical attention they need with beds, oxygen cylinders, doctors, ambulances, food, etc .. I have also tried to do my bit by contributing to them .. I request you all to also go ahead and donate as much as possible for the people in need."

Take a look:

Mouni Roy had also recently donated to the Give India Foundation for their great work towards helping people in need amidst this Covid-19 crisis.

On the professional front, she will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' alongside Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.