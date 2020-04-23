Image Source : TWITTER Covid-19: Ekta Kapoor pledges support to paparazzi facing financial crisis

The Coronavirus pandemic has called for the lockdown of the entire country resulting in the halt of all activities including film, television, and web production, promotional campaigns, post-production and any initiative that involves a group of people gathering . Temporarily dysfunctional airports, gyms and almost all public places have obviously barred celebrity spotting,and consequently, the flow of any new content for paparazzi. Amid such a situation, TV producer Ekta Kapoor has now come out in support of photographers who are currently out of work while in lockdown.

Photographer Viral Bhayani took to Instagram to thank Ekta Kapoor for helping out photographers by transferring money into the paparazzi's accounts. “While we are under crisis and jobs at stake, it’s good to see individuals like #ektakapoor coming and helping us in our difficult times. With no work and the crisis not slowing down Ekta has directly sent payment to our boys bank account. This was well appreciated as it has become difficult to pay salaries now", he wrote.

In addition to Ekta, filmmaker Rohit Shetty and actor Hrithik Roshan also extended financial support to the paparazzi who have been rendered out of work due to the lockdown.

Ekta, too, is self-isolating with her family at their home in Mumbai. She has been sharing pictures and videos of herself playing with son Ravie during the lockdown. Earlier this month, Ekta put together a video, in which a number of television personalities came together to request people to donate to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). Earlier this month, Ekta announced that she will forgo one year’s salary of Rs 2.5 crore so that her employees at Balaji Telefilms do not have to take a pay cut due to the heavy losses.

