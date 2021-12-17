Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger expecting second baby

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHRIS PRATT Chris Pratt

Hollywood star Chris Pratt and his wife, author Katherine Schwarzenegger, are expecting their second child together. Multiple sources confirmed to People magazine that 42-year-old Pratt and Schwarzenegger will welcome their second child next year. Pratt and Schwarzenegger welcomed their first baby -- daughter Lyla Maria -- in August 2020. The news comes just days after Pratt shared a post on Instagram to celebrate Schwarzenegger's 32nd birthday.

"Happy Birthday Honey! You are such a wonderful wife, mother, step-mother, and life partner. I simply can’t imagine how lost I’d be without you.

"You’re beautiful, tough as nails, reasonable, deeply thoughtful, extraordinarily smart, you’re a complete boss, eternally driven and you communicate like no other. Thank you for everything," Pratt had posted.

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star shares Jack, who turns eight this month, with former wife, actor Anna Faris.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California in June 2019.

On the work front, Pratt was last seen in the sci-fi action drama "The Tomorrow War", a film he had also executive-produced. He described the film as a story about second chances.

"It's a story about second chances. Dan (his character in the film) is a guy who feels like he's always been destined to do something about second chances. Dan is a guy who feels like he's always been destined to do something too," said Pratt in a statement.

He added: "At one point or another, we have all wondered if the life we are living might not be the one we were meant for."

In "The Tomorrow War", the world is stunned when a group of time travellers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight.

Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester. Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist and his estranged father.

Directed by Chris McKay, "The Tomorrow War" is available on Amazon Prime Video.