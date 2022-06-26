Chris Hemsworth's naked scene in Thor Love and Thunder was his 'dream'; Find out its back story here

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/_NOMOREMUTANTS Still of Chris Hemsworth from Thor Love and Thunder

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth bares it all in his latest release 'Thor: Love and Thunder' and said that showing off his derriere was a dream come true for him. "It was 10 years in the making that scene, kind of a dream of mine," Hemsworth told Variety during Thursday's 'Thor: Love and Thunder' premiere in Hollywood. "The first time I played Thor I took my shirt off and I thought, 'You know what's gonna sweeten this' a decade from now it's all gonna come off."

Although it's still unclear what can be expected a decade from now, there's a lot to take in from the fourth 'Thor' movie, directed by Taika Waititi.

When asked how the revealing moment came together, Waititi said it was important to him to highlight Hemsworth's physique.

"I feel like we had all talked about it," Waititi told Variety.

"We had talked about, 'Yeah, we gotta show off this body'/ My whole thing was like, Chris works so hard, you've gotta show it off. Don't cover it up with all these suits and the cape and stuff, it's not fair!"

For Hemsworth's part, it wasn't the first time he had to bare it all on screen. But at the end of the day, he couldn't be too shocked by what he saw.

"I had had that out in 'Rush' many years ago," Hemsworth said.

"In a Marvel film, it was a very large screen, it was a very big pair of cheeks, and, I don't know, I had seen it before."

The actor also revealed that it was "intimidating" seeing Natalie Portman as the Mighty Thor for the first time: "A little stab to the ego, but I quickly got over it and I was in awe of everything she had done."