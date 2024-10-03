Chaitanya Akkineni files FIR against Konda Surekha, posts the complaint copy on X | See Post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Chaitanya Akkineni files FIR against Konda Surekha

South actor Chaitanya Akkineni has taken legal action against the Cabinet Minister for Forest and Environment, and Endowments in the Government of Telangana, Konda Surekha. The congress minister sparked a new controversy on Wednesday claiming that Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader KT Rama Rao was behind the divorce of actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Not only did the former couple fire back at Surekha but Chaitanya's father Naga Arjun also bashed the minister for her allegations. Now the Majili actor has also taken legal action against Konda Surekha.

Chaitanya posts FIR copy on X

Chai has filed an FIR against Congress' Konda Surekha. The actor took to his X profile to post a copy of his FIR. The copy has the mention of both the complainant and the accused. The actor has only posted the first-page photo, hence, details about the complaint are awaited.

What did Konda Surekha say?

Telangana's Forests Minister Konda Surekha on Wednesday triggered a massive row after allegations against Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader KT Rama Rao and linking him with the divorce of actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Launching a scathing attack on KT Rama Rao, son of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Surekha said he was the reason why many actresses left the film industry and married early. She went on to say that KT Rama Rao blackmailed film personalities after getting them addicted to drugs.

Her controversial statements brought sharp criticism from Naga Chaitanya's father, veteran Telugu actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, who said her statements were "completely irrelevant and false" and demanded that she withdraw them.

Sam and Chai bashed the minister

Both Samantha and Chaitanya took to their social media profiles on Wednesday itself to post about their anger at the remark. While The Family Man 2 actor asked Konda to stop politicising her divorce. Chai called it a mutual decision

