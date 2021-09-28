Candid photo of Priyanka Chopra sitting cross legged in private jet goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TEAM PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a global name with multiple national and international projects. From attending Global Citizen Live from Paris to flying off to different locations for her films, the actress is super busy these days. She may have several projects lined up in the International arena, but that doesn't stop her from doing things, 'the Indian way'. At least that's what her viral photo suggests.

Priyanka Chopra's team on Tuesday shared a candid photo of the actress where she is seen sitting in a private crossing her legs on the airplane seat. Fans couldn't help but talk about how 'desi' is Priyanka being in the photo. "Sitting the Indian way, most comfortable," a user commented on the photo, while another said, "tell me you're an Indian without telling me you're an Indian". Several others posted laughing and heart emojis. Take a look at the candid photo of Priyanka Chopra Jonas sitting in a private jet:

Reportedly, Priyanka was flying with the crew of Citadel. On Monday, her co-star Osy Ikhile has posted a video on Instagram giving fans a glimpse of the luxurious airplane.

Some time back, Priyanka also treated fans to a behind-the-scenes picture from Citadel.

Talking about Citadel, the upcoming series comes from "Avengers" directors Joe and Anthony Russo. It will unite Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The show is described as an action-driven spy series and will be available on Amazon Prime Video. It will feature interconnected, local-language versions of the story in several other countries, including India.

She also looks forward to multiple International projects. She will also be seen in 'Text For You' which includes Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in the lead roles. Apart from that, the actress also has 'Matrix 4' in the pipeline along with Keanu Reeves.

Hollywood releases are not the only things keeping Priyanka Chopra busy. The actress also has the recently announced Bollywood film 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, which will mark actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's return as a director.