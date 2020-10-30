"Calm Before The Storm": Bride-to-be Kajal Aggarwal shares pic ahead of her wedding| Pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAJALAGGARWALOFFICIAL Bride-to-be Kajal Aggarwal shares pic ahead of her wedding

After treating her fans and followers with pictures from her Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies, Kajal Aggarwal on Friday, a couple of hours before her wedding has shared her first glimpse in the bridal avatar. The 'Special 26' actress is all set to tie the knot with fiance businessman Gautam Kitchlu today in an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai. Sharing a stunning picture of herself, she wrote: "Calm before the storm."

With her latest post on Instagram, one could make out what her wedding dress would look like tonight. From the picture, the actress seems to be almost ready as her hair looks neatly tied in a bun with flower accessory and 'maang teeka'. Kajal shared a monochrome picture in which she is seen wearing a bathrobe as she gets ready for her wedding whereas her lehenga can be seen in the backdrop. The actress captioned the picture as, “Calm before the storm #kajgautkitched.”

Reacting to Kajal's post, actress Lakshmi Manchu commented: "So pretty! Beautiful you look!"

"Kaj love love and lots of love to u both," read Rakul Preet's comment.

Asking for the party, actor Sonu Sood said "Congratulations buddy, party is due."

The Singham actress BFF Tamannaah Bhatia wrote, "God bless," along with kisses emotions.

Meanwhile, Kajal's fiance Gautam Kitchlu was snapped at Taj as he gets his photoshoots done, before the wedding.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Kajal Aggarwal's fiance Gautam Kitchlu was snapped at Taj

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Gautam Kitchlu snapped at Taj as he gets his photoshoots done

Earlier, Kajal along with her mother was papped while leaving for her wedding venue. Kajal flaunted her bridal glow and the deep colour of henna on her hands. The actress looked ravishing in pink coloured, printed pant-suit as she humbly posed for the cameras along with her mother, who carried yellow Gota-patti suit with a heavy dupatta.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Kajal Aggarwal spotted in pink coloured, printed pant-suit with a dupatta as she humbly posed for the cameras.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Kajal Aggarwal was papped while leaving for her wedding venue with her mother

Kajal Aggarwal made the wedding announcement earlier this month with this statement: "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit."

