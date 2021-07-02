Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YAMI GAUTAM Yami Gautam summoned by ED in alleged foreign exchange violation case

.Bollywood actress Yami Gautam has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate to appear before it on July 7 in the alleged foreign exchange violation case. Her statement will be recorded next week in connection under FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act). The actress has allegedly violated FEMA. The actress has been summoned for the second time. The alleged violation includes a suspected foreign monetary transaction in her private bank account which she did not inform authorities about.

Lately, Yami Gautam has been in the headlines after she surprised her fans by announcing her wedding with Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar. “With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes,” the newly married couple had written in a joint statement.

Yami Gautam debuted in Hindi films with the 2012 hit "Vicky Donor." She has completed nine years in Bollywood. She worked in films like "Bala", "Badlapur" and "Kaabil" and has a long line-up of films over the next months. She has been roped in Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur starrer social comedy, 'Dasvi' and the shoot of the same has begun in full swing.

Yami will be playing a Haryanvi IPS officer in the film and the actress had to learn the language and diction for her role. She took workshops for her language and body language. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Sandeep Leyzell and Shobhana Yadav.

Also, Yami Gautam is all set to essay the role of a school teacher named Naina Jaiswal in the upcoming thriller film 'A Thursday'.