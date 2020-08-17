Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJCHAKRABORTY Bengali filmmaker Raj Chakraborty tests coronavirus positive

Bengali filmmaker Raj Chakraborty tested positive for coronavirus on Monday and put in home quarantine. "I have tested corona positive. In home quarantine right now," he tweeted.

Chakraborty said that his father had been hospitalised recently but he had tested negative both times. "Rest of my family members will be testing for Covid-19 too," he said, adding that these are trying times.

My father has been hospitalized recently, but he has been tested negative both the time. In home quarantine right now. Rest of my family members will be testing for COVID-19 too. These are the trying times. — Raj chakraborty (@iamrajchoco) August 17, 2020

Meanwhile, West Bengal's former Tourism Minister and senior Trinamool Congress leader from Malda district, Krishnendu Narayan Chowdhury, also tested corona positive on Monday.

The Trinamool leader has also been put in home quarantine under medical observation. Sources said that his family members are planning to admit him to a Kolkata hospital.

