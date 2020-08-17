Monday, August 17, 2020
     
Bengali filmmaker Raj Chakraborty tests coronavirus positive

Raj Chakraborty said that his father had been hospitalised recently but he had tested negative both times. 'Rest of my family members will be testing for Covid-19 too,' he said, adding that these are trying times.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: August 17, 2020 17:42 IST
Bengali filmmaker Raj Chakraborty tests coronavirus positive
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJCHAKRABORTY

Bengali filmmaker Raj Chakraborty tests coronavirus positive

Bengali filmmaker Raj Chakraborty tested positive for coronavirus on Monday and put in home quarantine. "I have tested corona positive. In home quarantine right now," he tweeted.

Chakraborty said that his father had been hospitalised recently but he had tested negative both times. "Rest of my family members will be testing for Covid-19 too," he said, adding that these are trying times.

Meanwhile, West Bengal's former Tourism Minister and senior Trinamool Congress leader from Malda district, Krishnendu Narayan Chowdhury, also tested corona positive on Monday.

The Trinamool leader has also been put in home quarantine under medical observation. Sources said that his family members are planning to admit him to a Kolkata hospital.

