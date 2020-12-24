Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ATHIYASHETTY Athiya Shetty and rumoured beau KL Rahul's Instagram PDA is all about flowers

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul never fail to make a buzz with their banter and mushy birthday wishes on social media. Once again, the rumoured couple caught eyeballs with their Instagram exchanges. There was an internet meltdown when Athiya on Wednesday shared a photo where she is seen posing with a bunch of sunflowers in front of her face. She was wearing a lavender-coloured sweatsuit, as she comfortably sat on the couch. Athiya in the caption revealed that how much flowers make her happy and it seems rumoured beau KL Rahul read it and sent her a virtual rose in the comments.

Sharing the photo, Athiya wrote, "flowers make me happy." KL Rahul took to the comments and dropped a rose emoticon.

In 2019, rumours of Athiya and KL Rahul's alleged relationship surfaced after the cricketer posted an adorable birthday wish for her on his Instagram. Earlier this year, the cricketer posted a picture of himself along with Athiya, which went insanely viral. On Athiya's birthday this year, the cricketer posted a birthday wish for the actress and wrote: "Happy birthday mad child."

Athiya also wished the cricketer KL Rahul through an adorable picture. She wrote, "happy birthday, my person."

Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, Athiya's father and actor Suniel Shetty said, "I love Ahan's girlfriend and I love whom Athiya is seeing. I do not have a problem with that, Mana (Suniel Shetty's wife) doesn't have a problem with that and they are happy."

Athiya made her acting debut with the romantic action film Hero in 2015 for which she received the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award and a Filmfare award nomination for the Best Female Debut. Athiya was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.