Armaan Malik postpones song release as mark of respect for Sushant Singh Rajput

As a gesture of goodwill, singer Armaan Malik has decided to postpone the release of his new song on July 6. The singer announced that his latest track will be launched on July 8. The decision was taken after he learnt that Sushant's Dil Bechara trailer is releasing on July 6.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote on Sunday, "I just learned that the trailer of Dil Bechara also releases on July 6, and as a mark of utmost respect for Sushant Singh Rajput, we as a team have collectively decided to postpone the release of our upcoming single 'Zara thehro' to July 8. Thank you for your patience".

The young singer also wrote: "Watching Sushant on and off screen always made me smile. His loss continues to feel personal. Tomorrow, when we watch the trailer of #DilBechara, let us celebrate his boundless talent, his enthusiasm and more importantly HIM."

Watching Sushant on and off screen always made me smile. His loss continues to feel personal. Tomorrow, when we watch the trailer of #DilBechara, let us celebrate his boundless talent, his enthusiasm and more importantly HIM ♥️ pic.twitter.com/tEo4dVMSVQ — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) July 5, 2020

Dil Bechara, directed by Mukesh Chhabra is Sushant's last film. The official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault In Our Stars is based on John Green's popular novel of the same name.

Sushant died by suicide at his Mumbai residence on June 14. After the final rites, Sushant's family released a statement.

The world’s Sushant Singh Rajput was simply Gulshan to us.

He was free-spirited, talkative and incredibly bright. He was curious about just everything. He dreamed without restraints, and chased those dreams with the heart of a lion. He smiled generously. He was the pride and inspiration of the family. His telescope was his most prized possession, through which he fondly gazed at the stars.

We can’t bring ourselves to accept that we wouldn’t get to hear his easy laughs anymore. That we wouldn’t see his sparkling eyes again. That we wouldn’t hear his endless rants about science again. His loss has created a permanent, glaring void in the family that will never be filled.

He truly loved and cherished every single one of his fans. We thank you all for showering our Gulshan with so much love.

To honour his memory and legacy, the family has decided to set up Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF) to support young talents in areas close to his heart — cinema, science and sports.

His childhood home in Rajiv Nagar, Patna will be turned into a memorial. We will put his personal memorabilia and belongings there, that include thousands of books, his telescope, flight-simulator etc, for his fans and admirers. From now on, we intend to maintain his Instagram, Twitter and Facebook page as legacy accounts to keep his memories alive.

We once again thank you all for the thoughts and prayers. - Sushant’s family

