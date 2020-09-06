Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUN KAPOOR Arjun Kapoor tests positive for Coronavirus

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has been tested positive for the coronavirus. Taking to Instagram, the Panipat actor wrote, "“It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I’m feeling ok and I’m asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine. I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus".

Arjun Kapoor had recently resumed shooting after staying home for four months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Production on films, television and digital projects were put on hold in mid-March to help curb the spread of the novel virus.

On May 31, the Maharashtra government issued guidelines for producers and filmmakers to resume the shooting of films, TV shows and web series in non-containment zones, emphasizing safety and security norms.

"Everyone of us will have to adjust to the new normal and slowly resetting our lives. My work life restarted and I shot for the first time in four months. Everything is changed. New world order. Accepted," Arjun wrote on Instagram alongside a photograph of him from the shoot.

Keeping in accordance with guidelines of the state government to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on the sets, cameras started rolling in Indian television industry last month, while Bollywood is yet to begin shoot of films.

The guidelines include maintaining 33 per cent crew on sets and all of them should carry identification cards and Aarogya Setu app downloaded on their compatible devices, shooting crew should maintain a six-feet distance from each other and wear masks as well as maintain hygiene.

​On the film front, Arjun is awaiting the release of Sandeep Aur Pinky Farar and prior to the lockdown had started shooting for a yet-to-be-titled family dramedy, produced by T-Series, Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment and John Abraham's JA Entertainment.

