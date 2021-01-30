Image Source : INSTAGRAM/APARSHAKTI KHURANA/AYUSHMANN Aparshakti Khurana posts pic dressed as Lord Shiv in flip-flops; Ayushmann calls him chappal wale bhagwan

Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana on Saturday shared a picture from his childhood, where he is dressed as Lord Shiv for a fancy dress competition but with a twist. Aparshakti took to his Instagram and uploaded a throwback picture from his school days. For the fancy dress competitions, the actor chose to become Lord Shiva but in flip-flops or rather Hawai chappal as quoted by fans.

"Shiv Ji in flip-flops because comfort is key," the actor explained in his caption, tagging the image with #fancydresscompetition and #schooldays. Quick to react to the picture was Aparshakti's brother Ayushmann Khurrana. In a hilarious comment, Ayushmann wrote: "chappal wale bhagwan."

While fans have something more interesting-- a user wrote, "Hawai is heaven and Hawai - Shiv ji charno mein hai." Another asked "Isn't it paragon chappal?"

Meanwhile, Aparshakti Khurana is all set to make his digital debut in the Vikramaditya Motwane web series Stardust. The series is a fictional take on the Indian film industry from 1947 to 1989, and will explore the clash between two superstars.

Apart from the web series, Aparshakti has a string of releases lined up this year. These include the comedy film Helmet with Pranutan. The actor is currently shooting for his new film, an untitled thriller alongside R. Madhavan, Darshan Kumaar and Khushali Kumar.