Anushka Sharma sizzles in neon green monokini, her smile wins the internet

It doesn't take much for Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma to break the internet. The actress, who has been making waves with cute on social media by posting cute photos of her daughter Vamika lately, has now turned into a 'sexy siren'. On Tuesday, Anushka Sharma shared breathtaking photos in a neon green monokini on Instagram and fans flooded her post with compliments. Looking gorgeous, the actress complemented her fiery look with an infectious smile. The photos are proof that she is in love with nature.

As Anushka Sharma shared the beautiful photos, fans started dropping many hearts and fire emojis in her comments section. One user said, "gorgeous," another called her 'The Queen of millions of hearts." One of the followers commented, "Koi ithna khubsurat kaise ho skta (How can someone be soo beautiful)"

Anushka Sharma returned to Mumbai a couple of days before with her husband Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika. The couple was in Dubai where India was competing for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. They crashed out of the tournament in the group stages due to losing their first two games to Pakistan and New Zealand.

Earlier this month, Anushka Sharma has shared a heartfelt birthday wish for Virat Kohli after he was severely trolled for India's performance in the World Cup. Anushka said, "No filter needed for this photo and the way you lead your life. Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel. Courage that pales doubt into oblivion. I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can."

"You grow better in every way because you hold on to nothing in you as permanent and are fearless . I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are. Fortunate are those who really truly know you."

She added: "Thank you for making everything brighter and more beautiful Oh , and Happy Birthday cuteness !"

Virat dropped a comment, where he called Anushka his "guiding force". "You are my strength. You are my guiding force. Grateful to God everyday for us being together my love. I love you."

Virat and Anushka, who are fondly called "Virushka" by their fans, tied the knot in December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy. They welcomed their first born – a daughter, whom they lovingly named Vamika on January 11.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma has two films in the pipeline. She will be seen in Navdeep Singh's 'Kaneda', and a biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The actress was last seen in the film 'Zero' in 2018. She produced the web series 'Paatal Lok' and the film 'Bulbbul' for OTT last year.