Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA Anushka Sharma gives shoutout to Bulbbul star cast and crew for bringing web show to life

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma's second web show Bulbbul is all set to release on June 24. The actress dropped the trailer of the Netflix show on Friday and left the netizens excited. Just like her first show Pataal Lok, fans were amazed to watch the sneak peek of Bulbbul. After receiving a heartwarming response, Anushka gave a shoutout to Bulbbul star cast and crew for bringing the web show to life.

Sharing pictures from the sets of the shoot, Anushka wrote, "Shoutout to the guys behind the scenes and the ones in it, for bringing Bulbbul to life. #Bulbbul premieres June 24, only on @Netflix_In."

Starring Avinash Tiwary, Tripti Dimri, Rahul Bose, Paoli Dam, and Parambrata Chatterjee, Bulbbul trailer shows a child bride abandoned by her husband and serving the village. However, she has a supernatural element to her. Anushka Sharma shared the trailer and wrote, "#Bulbbul - Official Trailer What if our childhood bedtime stories came true? #Bulbbul, coming soon only on @Netflix_In."

Talking about her production venture, Anushka earlier told IANS, "From the moment I heard ‘Bulbbul', we immediately wanted to produce it. It is a fascinating, captivating, cinematic story dipped in folklore which we instantly fell in love with. Anvita's storytelling is extremely unique and with ‘Bulbbul' she is giving audiences something really clutter-breaking,"

She also added, "We have had a few things which have been greenlit already, so we will start the process of writing for those. Our slate is quite full at Clean Slate and I think it’s a great time for Karnesh and me at the moment. Over the past six years, this is what we’ve been working towards and we’re very happy that we will be able to continue our vision for the company."

