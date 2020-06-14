Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUPAMKHER Anupam Kher wishes wife Kirron Kher on 65th birthday by sharing heartfelt note, throwback photos

It is the 65th birthday of Bollywood's one of the most-loved actresses Kirron Kher, who is known for her wit and graceful motherly roles in various films like Devdas, Main Hoon Na, Veer Zaara, Dostana, Rang De Basanti, etc. Born on 14th June in 1955, Kirron is now a well known MP from Chandigarh. She completed her studies from Punjab University in the Department of Indian Theater and went o to pursue her heart's desire of acting in a theater in Chandigarh where she met Anupam Kher. The two have been married for over 34 years now and on the special occasion of his wife's birthday, how can the veteran actor stay behind in wishing her. Anupam, who is an avid social media user, penned down a heartfelt note for his dearest wife along with some unseen throwback photos.

Captioning the pictures, the 65-year-old actor wrote, "Happy birthday my dearest #Kirron!! May God give you all the happiness in the world. May you have a long and healthy life. Sorry you are on your own in #Chandigarh and both @sikandarkher and I are not with you. But we miss you. Will meet you soon. Love and prayers always. @kirronkhermp #BirthdayGirl."

As soon as he posted his birthday wish, many actors and actresses from the industry started commenting on the same and wishing Kirron Kher. Sunita Kapoor wrote, "Happy happy birthday Kirron.. loads of love," while Mouni Roy commented, "Happyyyyyy happy to her love & regards."

Coming back to their love story, not many know that it is their second marriage with each other as they were previously married before getting united. The two were great friends before their wedding however there wasn't any feeling of love at that time. Kirron, who was married to businessman Gautam Bedi went to Mumbai in search of work where after which she fell in love with her old friend Anupam, who was also married at that time. They both decided to be together and divorced their respective partners. They tied the knot in the year 1985 and are proud parents to son Sikander Kher.

In the year 2019, the couple completed 34 years of wedding bliss and on the occasion, the actor shared a beautiful throwback photo from their marriage and wrote, "Dearest Kirron!!! Happy 34th wedding anniversary!! Bahut lamba waqt zindagi ka saath mei tay kiya hai humne. 34 saal guzar gaye lekin lagta hai Jaise kal ki he baat hai. I have loved the lived quality of our lives together. सालगिरह मुबारक।"

Dearest Kirron!!! Happy 34th wedding anniversary!! Bahut lamba waqt zindagi ka saath mei tay kiya hai humne. 34 saal guzar gaye lekin lagta hai Jaise kal ki he baat hai. I have loved the lived quality of our lives together. सालगिरह मुबारक।😍 @KirronKherBJP #Pushkar #Dulari #Raju pic.twitter.com/NHKzXZpdW5 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 26, 2019

On the work front, Anupam Kher was last worked in films like Hotel Mumbai, One Day: Justice Delivered, and The Accidental Prime Minister. He recently released his popular autobiographical play 'Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai' on his new website that offers a glance of veteran Bollywood actor's failures, triumphs, and life lessons, as the actor sets out to depict ordinary people.

