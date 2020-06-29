Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUPAMKHER Anupam Kher amazed at a poor boy's talent, seeks details to sponsor his study and training. Watch video

Bollywood veteran actor Anupam Kher has shared a video of a boy on his social media and asked fans for his information. He wants to take responsibility for this child's education and dance training himself. Not only this, but he also praised the boy's talent by sharing a video that is going viral on the internet. The boy in the video can be seen grooving to Govinda's popular track 'Ek chumma tu mujhko udhaar.' Calling him a 'wonder boy,' the actor wrote alongside, "Here is a young boy from somewhere in India from a poor family but amazingly rich talent. A big @govinda_herono1 fan and fantastic dancer. Please help me find him. Would love to sponsor his studies and training as a performer. Please write to herman@anupamkhercompany.com. #Talent #StreetsOfIndia."

The video also caught the attention of actress Priyanka Chopra who called it 'amazing.' The actor a few days back shared a video and spoke about how millions of children live on the streets and keep smiling. Kher wrote alongside, "So happy to finally meet my morning walk friends #BhartiAndKohinoor. Have been enquiring about them from the time I came back from NY. They seemed to have grown up. They somehow like millions of such children survive on the streets of India and yet have that amazing smile. #StreetsOfMumbai."

Anupam Kher is an avid social media user. Ever now and then he keeps on sharing photos and videos that leave the fans either entertained or intrigued or informed. He recently recalled how legendary actor Amrish Puri used to call him "naughty bachcha." He wrote: "I miss Amrish Puri ji. He was the gentlest person I had the privilege to be friends with. He was calm and compassionate. He had a childlike innocence. And yet he played the toughest villains in Indian and international cinema. One of the most professional actors. Punctual and disciplined. He would often say to me, 'Yaar! Tu bada naughty bachcha hai!' Not many people have called me a bachcha (young boy). It felt great. And I would reply, 'Amrish Ji, tussi great ho!" And he would giggle like a baby. Amrish ji, you will always be great!"

