Anshula's sweet birthday wish for brother Arjun Kapoor: You’ve always been there to catch me before I fall

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is celebrating his 35th birthday today on June 26. Known for his performances in films like Gunday, Ishqzaade, Panipat, 2 States, etc Arjun is the son of Boney Kapoor and Mona Shourie Kapoor. Despite the fact that he won't be able to have a birthday bash due to COVID-19 pandemic, his friends and closed ones took to social media to wish the actor. And the one birthday wish that caught our attention was that of his sister Anshula Kapoor who took to Instagram and penned down a heartfelt note for her brother on his special day. Not only this, she even shared an adorable picture with him that will definitely make him feel good today. Apart from Anshul, actress Sonam Kapoor also wished her brother by sharing throwback photos from her wedding festivities.

Taking to the photo-sharing application, Anshula wrote, "Happy birthday @arjunkapoor. You are the reason I breathe, my most favorite human and the most important person in my life. The man whose love knows no bounds, who has always made me feel like the most cherished person on earth. Bhai, you are the reason I have the strength to wake up every morning. You have been my guardian, my protector, my parent, my friend, my brother, my confidant, my lifeline. You’ve parented me like a father, even though you were a kid yourself when you became that person for me. You’ve given me your strength when I’ve had none of my own. You’ve always been there to catch me before I fall, you’ve taught me how to fight, how to rise again, how to keep my head held high and smile."

Further, she wrote, "You’ve held my hand through fire and every storm that’s come our way. Unwavering in your belief in me, and in your love for me. You’ve never let us forget mom, but you make me feel whole even with her loss, and you have the ability to make me miss her less every time I feel like I can’t breathe without her. You’ve given me everything under the stars - even more than I ask for, perhaps more than I deserve - and somehow you always know what I need, even before I know I need it. You’ve moved heaven and earth to make sure I’m taken care of and loved."

Her birthday wishes continued as Anshula said, "You’re the reason I’ve never felt like I’m alone. You’re that light that manages to shine through all my darkness, to show me the way and to lead me out of the dark. You know my deepest fears, my darkest thoughts, all the dragons in my head and all the demons I fight with every day - and you love me despite all that. You make me feel loved every day. You make me feel cherished, beyond loved. You make me feel like I matter. YOU are my home. And Your love for me makes me believe I am worthy of love. For this and for infinite more reasons, You are my number one, the best person I know, my anchor, my North Star, my most favorite human, my heartbeat, and the best gift mom could have given me."

And ended the beautiful post by saying, "I don’t ever want to live in a world that you’re not in. Love you to infinity. I’ve got your back, and you’ve got mine. Always and forever." While for Sonam, she wrote, "Happy happy birthday my darling brother.. you being so much laughter and wisdom into our lives despite what you’ve gone through. Thanks for always being my corner no matter what antics I’m up to. Love you lots brother dear."

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' opposite actress Parineeti Chopra.

