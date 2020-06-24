Anil Kapoor completes 37 years in Bollywood: There are some milestones in your life you should not forget

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANILSKAPOOR Anil Kapoor completes 37 years in Bollywood

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has completed 37 years in the industry. On June 23, 1983, the actor made his acting debut with the film Woh 7 Din. As the movie clocked 37 years, Anil shared a few glimpses from the film and penned down a heartfelt note. He also shared that labels never mattered to him and he was always aware of talent.

Anil Kapoor wrote, "Got so involved in my work today as usual as I always look forward and not at the past .. but still, there are some milestones in your life you should not forget...#37YearsOfWoh7Din, 37 years of being a star actor, always been tradeable, accessible, working and making choices... good...bad...great...sometimes even if they might not have seemed right at the time but have always stood the test of time. Started as an actor, become a star...super star according to the trade....then a flop star...rose as a star again...international star...supporting actor....evergreen star and the list goes on..."

He added, "labels never really mattered to me nor did I ever take them seriously...I have always been aware of my talent & caliber...just wanted to feed my love and hunger for work...37 years later it’s still the same and hopefully by the grace of almighty will continue to remain the same....A Big Thank You to all my fans, filmmakers, co-actors & crews that I have worked with.... and of course my family for being my backbone..."

Last month, Anil Kapoor's most popular film Mr. India clocked 33 years and the actor was delighted. Reminiscing the film's journey, he wrote, " 'Mr India' was and always will be a very important film for me. I remember even 34 years ago when we began the journey I became obsessed with every detail. From the time I heard the tune of ‘Zindagi ki yahi reet hai' I could only imagine Kishore Da's voice singing it. At the time, Kishore Kumar and Laxmikant Pyarelal did not want to work together. It took months to even get in touch with Kishore da. When I finally did, I went to Kishore Kumar's residence and mediated their patch up... the end result was this beautiful melody, which is so uplifting during these tough times."

Anil recalled: "Today is 33 years since the release of 'Mr India' and its message is still as important, if not more so. Be kind to each other, do the right thing; life may get tough, but in the end, good will prevail."

Anil concluded the note by writing a few lines of the song "Zindagi ki yehi reet hai".

" Zindagi Ki Yehi Reet Hai..Haar Ke Baad Hi Jeet Hai..Thode Aansu Hai, Thodi Hasi..Aaj Gham Hai To Kal Hai Khushi," he wrote.

Anil Kapoor was last seen in Mohit Suri's Malang alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu.

