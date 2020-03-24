Angry Akshay Kumar bashes covidiots for violating COVID-19 lockdown. Watch video

While the country is fighting against the novel coronavirus by staying indoors during the lockdown, there are still people who are now being referred to as 'covidiots' stepping out of their houses. Actor Akshay Kumar among the lot has now lost his control and is bashing these people through the medium of social media. In a recent video posted by the Sooryavanshi actor on his Instagram handle, he can be seen yelling and getting angry at people who are violating the lockdown and venturing out on the streets during the time of the deadly pandemic attack.

In the video, he says, "Every time I talk about what’s in my heart with politeness but today I am so angry, forgive me if I end up saying anything rude. Have some people really lost it? Who here doesn’t understand the word lockdown? You think you are so brave. All this will get you in trouble. You’ll end up in a hospital and make your family sick too... No one will be left. Use your brain, I beg you."

Captioning the video, Akshay wrote on Instagram, "t the risk of sounding repetitive, sharing my thoughts...there is a lockdown for a reason. Please don’t be selfish and venture out, you’re putting others lives at risk #StayAtHomeSaveLives. @mybmc." Watch it out here:

The actor on the day of 'Janta Curfew' on Sunday came out at 5 PM to cheer for the real fighters of coronavirus. He shared a video and captioned it as, "5 mins at 5 pm : With my neighbours taking a moment to appreciate those who do not have this luxury of staying at home and working tirelessly to keep us safe. Thank you to all the essential service providers for your selfless work."