Ananya Panday shares a cute throwback video to wish her daddy Chunky Panday on his birthday

Ananya Panday shares a cute video of herself to wish her daddy Chunky Panday

Ananya Panday posted a childhood video with her father Chunky Panday on his birthday. Her fans and industry colleagues sent her much love for the adorable video. Two of the well-known names who commented on the post were her Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter and director Punit Malhotra.

Actor Ananya Panday posted an adorable video from the time when she was but a baby to wish her father, actor Chunky Panday on his birthday. The video also features her mother Bhavna.

Sharing the video, Ananya wrote: “Happy bday Pip thank you for making me fall in love with the camera, I’ll always be ur baby.” The video shows Ananya with her parents as her dad tries to record a video of the family. Little Ananya also tries to fiddle around with the camera. Her father keeps calling her baby and, at one point, says ‘I love you’. Ananya tries to repeat but it sounds like cute baby talk. After the video ends, we can hear adult Ananya’s voice as she says ‘papa,I da da da you’.

The video was showered with love from her industry friends and family members. Her Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter, actor Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep, Ananya’s mom Bhavna and Sophie Chowdry dropped appreciative emojis. Director Punit Malhotra wrote: “Happy Birthday @chunkypanday Have the best year ahead.”

Her fans reacted with love; one said: “The way you said “baby” was so cute!! Aww this is the cutest video I’ve seen.” Another one said: “So sweet.”

Ananya’s film Khaali Peeli will now release on Zee Plex, a pay-per-view service, on October 2. The film was mired in controversy when one of its song, Beyonce Sharma Jayegi, was slammed on the internet for its seemingly racist lyrics. The makers insisted it was never meant to be racist but they nonetheless changed the title - it went from Beyonce to Beyonse and finally, Duniya.

