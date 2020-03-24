Ananya Panday's killer LBD therapy is here to beat COVID-19 blues

Just like everyone else, Bollywood celebrities are also stuck at home due to the coronavirus outbreak. While some of them are catching up on reading, others have taken to yoga. A few are honing their musical skills while still others are taking up household chores such as dishwashing to while away time. Student Of The Year 2 actress Ananya Panday dressed up in a little black dress to cheer herself up.

Taking to her Instagram account, Ananya posted a picture in which she is seen posing in the stylish black outfit. But more than the image, it was her caption that left netizens amused. "All dressed up to go out and sit in my living room.. #QuarantineMood, #SelfIsolation," she wrote.

On the work front, Ananya will next be seen opposite Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli. She will also share screen space with Deepika Padukone in Shakun Batra's next Bollywood film.

While Ananya is busy playing dress up, Katrina Kaif is busy washing dishes. The actress on Monday shared a video in which she was seen washing utensils and wrote, “Since the house helps are also practicing self-isolation, Izzy (sister Isabelle Kaif) and I have decided to take turns to do the washing up. I thought I would do a little professional tutorial.” She then goes on to demonstrate the right way to do the dishes. "First, I was deciding...should I lather each bowl, rinse it and put it in the rack? Then I decided that there was a better way to do it. Put all the dishes inside the sink, then turn off the water so that you don’t waste it, lather all of them and put them back here. Then, rinse them all”.

