Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANANYA PANDAY, VIJAY DEVERAKON Ananya Panday can't wait to resume 'Liger' shoot with Vijay Deverakonda

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday can't wait to begin shooting for Karan Johar's film Liger. The actress will be sharing screen space with South superstar Vijay Deverakonda. The film will mark Vijay's first Bollywood venture. It will also be Ananya's first Telugu film. The actress on Wednesday took to her Instagram stories and shared a post by Charmme Kaur (the co-producer of the film) featuring Vijay from the sets of Liger. "#Liger #SaalaCrossbreed Can’t wait to be back on sets with you guys @thedeverakonda @purijagannadh @charmmekaur," she wrote.

Take a look:

The shooting of the film was stopped due to growing cases of Covid-19. Now, that the shoots have resumed, the makers have decided to finish the production soon. And it seems Ananya can’t seem to contain her excitement to start filming.

Earlier, Vijay also shared the same picture from the shoot of the film and announced that he is back on the sets. The actor, whose character is a boxer in the film, uploaded a picture from the sets, where he seems to be taking a breather in-between shots. Vijay captioned the tweet as: "BLOOD. SWEAT. VIOLENCE. #LIGER Shoot Resumes."

'Liger' is touted as a romantic sports action film. Ananya Panday is the leading lady in the film being produced jointly by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under Puri connects and Dharma Productions. Vijay will essay the role of a boxer and thus he underwent martial arts training to best fit the bill.

In May, the makers held a spine-chilling teaser unveiling Vijay in a never seen avatar in the film due to the unprecedented situation, the nation was going through at that time. The much-anticipated movie was slated to get a worldwide theatrical release on September 9 in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, but was also postponed due to the rising COVID-19 cases at that time.

Earlier in January, Karan Johar, who has co-produced the project with Vijay, shared the official poster of the movie, unveiling the first look of Vijay as a boxer. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film will also feature Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, among others. It has been co-produced by Charmme Kaur along with the director's production house Puri Connects.