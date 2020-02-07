Friday, February 07, 2020
     
Amyra Dastur joins Saif Ali Khan's political thriller series Dilli

The series Dilli directed by Ali Abbas Zafar will also feature actors Sunil Grover, Gauahar Khan and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

New Delhi Published on: February 07, 2020 13:40 IST
Amyra Dastur, Saif Ali Khan

Amyra Dastur joins Saif Ali Khan starrer Dilli

Actor Amyra Dastur has boarded the cast of Saif Ali Khan-led Amazon original "Dilli". Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the political thriller show is set around the powerful corridors of Lutyen's Delhi, which is the centre of Indian polity.

Amyra, who previously worked with Saif on 2018's "Kaalakaandi", said she immediately agreed to be a part of the show due to its "delicious script". "Yes, I'm doing the political thriller which is Ali Abbas Zafar's next. It's a delicious script that got me completely hooked.

I’m just a vintage soul 🕊

"Saif is one of the finest actors that we have today and the kind of work he's doing is putting us on a global map... So it was a yes for me from the word go because the story is extremely fascinating," the 26-year-old actor said in a statement.

The series will also feature actors Sunil Grover, Gauahar Khan and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. Amyra said her knowledge about Indian politics has "widened" after working on the series. "It's all about politics where each of us have important roles to play. Right now, with whatever is happening around us, everyone's eyes are on this and the games that get played in the political world. My knowledge about politics has widened because of the show.

"I read the entire season because I'm not somebody who likes to just read my part. I loved the story because people are not going to just remember your characters but the show in totality," the actor added.

